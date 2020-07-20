Image Source : PTI KVS Admission 2020: Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 registrations begins. How to apply, documents needed

KVS Admission 2020: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangthan (KVS) has began the online registration for the admission of students of class I. The parents who want to enroll their kids in the KVS Schools are advised the visit the official website of the Sangthan - kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in or kvsangathan.nic.in - to register and submit online application form for KVS Admission 2020 Class I.

The detailed notification for the same was released online on July 17, 2020. "Online Registration for Admission to Class I in Kendriya Vidyalayas for the Academic Year 2020-2021 will commence at 10:00 am on July 20, 2020, and will close at 7:00 pm on August 7, 2020", KVS Admission Notice 2020-2021 read.

The Last date to submit the admission for the acedemic year 2020-21 is August 7, 2020. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Class I admission registration form is also available on the Android mobile app of the KVS.

The direct link to register for the KVS Class 1 admissions 2020-21 is also provided below for reference of the parents:

Direct Link: Register here for KVS Std 1 Admissions 2020-21

The registration form for Class II and above will also be available from 20.07.2020 and 8:00 am to 25.07.2020 upto 4:00 pm if vacancies exist. The registration form for KVS class 2 and above classes will be available in offline mode.

The notice added, "Registration for Class II and above will be done from July 20 at 8:00 am to July 25, 2020, up to 4:00 pm if vacancies exist (in offline mode)”.

KV Admissions 2020: How to apply

The candidates need to visit the website of KV Sangathan

Go to the admissions portal link on the homepageRead the details and guidelines provided thereClick on the application link or registration linkFill in the details in the application and submit the formKeep a copy of the form for future reference

Also, the parents can apply through the Admission Application by downloading it from this link. The parents just need to enter all details of their wards and apply directly.

KV Admissions 2020: Documents needed

The parents in order to apply for their children need the list of these documents -

A digital photograph or scanned photograph of the child seeking admission (JPEG file of size at most 256KB)

A scanned copy of the child’s birth certificate (JPEG or PDF file of size at most 256KB)

Details of government certificate in case you are applying under economically weak section, EWS

Transfer details of parent/grandparent whose service credentials are being used in the application

The provisional select and waitlist of registered candidates (1st round) will be released on August 11, 2020, on the official website of the KVS. If seats remain vacant after 1st round, the KVS will release 2nd list on August 24, 2020. The 3rd list will be released on August 26, 2020, if seats remain vacant after 2nd counselling. The final selection list for admission to KVS class 1 will be released by August end.

