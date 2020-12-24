Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat govt raises age limit for Class 1 admissions to 6 years from 2023-24 academic session

The Gujarat government has approved a change in the age limit for admission of Class 1 students in a school affiliated with the Gujarat State Board. The state's education department has raised the age limit for admission to Class 1 from the current five years to six years from the academic year 2023-24 academic session.

This means children only above 6 years of age will be eligible to seek admission to Class 1 in GSEB affiliated Schools.

According to a statement issued by Director Primary Education, “From 2023-24 onwards, it would be compulsory for a child to have completed six years of age, as on 1st June”.

In a circular, issued Wednesday by the director of primary education’s office, all district primary education officers, district education committees, district education officers, and administrative officers of all municipal corporations have been directed to spread awareness among playgroups to rule out any ‘conflict situation’ among parents and these offices.

“Schools should be directed to admit children accordingly in playgroup, nursery, junior KG and senior KG in a way that the child when completes pre-primary, reaches class 1 and applies for admission in the academic session 2023-24, should complete six years of age as on June 1,” the order added.

The state government has also directed schools to admit children accordingly in playgroup, nursery, junior KG and senior KG in a way that the child when completes pre-primary and can apply for Class 1 admissions after age of 6 years.

The state government has also issued a notification stating that no elementary school shall admit a child in class 1 who has not completed six years of age as on June 1 of the academic year, provided that for the academic years 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23, a child shall be eligible for admission who has completed five years of age as on June 1 of the respective academic year.

