Chhattisgarh schools to reopen for Classes 9 to 12 from Feb 15

Image Source : PTI Chhattisgarh schools to reopen for Classes 9 to 12 from February 15

Schools in Chhattisgarh will resume their physical classes for standards 9 to 12 from February 15, the state government said on Saturday. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting. Offline or physical classes in universities and colleges would also start from Monday, agriculture minister Ravindra Choubey told reporters after the meeting.

The cabinet also decided to restart skill development training programs in the state.

A proposal to constitute `Bastar Fighters', a special force, in all the districts of Bastar Division also received the nod.

Choubey said the state cabinet also decided to implement the Rajiv Nagar Awas Yojana in all the districts of the state to provide housing facilities to homeless people.

Under this scheme, government land would be made available to the Chhattisgarh Housing Board at the rate of Rs 1 per square feet and one lakh residential buildings would be built in all urban, semi-urban and major towns.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest Education News