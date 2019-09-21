CBSE sample question papers for Class 10, 12 released. Get Direct Link to download subject wise

CBSE sample question papers for Class 10, 12 released

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the sample question paper of all subjects for Class and Class 12 board examination at the official website -- cbseacademic.nic.in . Students who will appear for the CBSE 2020 Class 10 and Class 12 board examination can download the sample question paper for their preparations. For downloading the CBSE sample question papers, students will have to visit the official website of CBSE or they can also click on the direct link provided below for easy access.

Direct link for CBSE Class 10 Sample Question Papers

Direct link for CBSE Class 12 Sample Question Papers

Along with the sample question papers, CBSE has also released the marking scheme of all the subject according to which students will be accessed in CBSE 2020 board examination. Candidates must know that the CBSE sample question papers are available subject-wise in the PDF format.

Steps to download the CBSE class 10 and 12 Sample Question Papers

Step 1: Visit the official website -- cbseacademic.nic.in.

Step 2: In the notification bar, find and click on Class 10 or Class 12 Sample Question Papers.

Step 3: Click on the link Class 10/12.

Step 4: Download CBSE sample questions and marking scheme for reference.