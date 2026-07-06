Neymar announces international retirement after Brazil's loss to Norway in World Cup round of 16

New Delhi:

Brazil star Neymar announced his retirement from international football after his team suffered a shock defeat to Norway in their round of 16 in New Jersey on Monday, July 6 (IST). Neymar broke down into tears at MetLife Stadium as the Selecao lost to the Vikings 2-1.

"I tried, I tried. Now it's over," Neymar told Globo after the game. "I started here, I finished here." The 34-year-old scored the only goal for his side through a penalty in stoppage time after Erling Haaland had scored twice to take his team through to the quarterfinals. This marked Brazil's earliest exit from a FIFA World Cup since 1990.

Neymar came off the bench in the 68th minute to score the consolation goal for Carlo Ancelotti's side in the 10th minute of stoppage time after Haaland had scored a brace in the 79th and the 90th minutes. Neymar bids adieu to Brazil as their leading goal-scorer at 80 goals, three more than Pele. He is also their second-most capped player, having made 130 appearances and being only behind Cafu (142) on the list.

Neymar had been troubled by injuries in recent times, with a calf issue in May pegging him back in the World Cup. The Santos striker did not play in the first two group stage matches before coming in as a replacement against Scotland and then late against Norway.

Ancelotti reacts to Brazil's loss

Ancelotti was left disappointed with the defeat and stated that he looks to oversee a "new cycle" with the team. "What I say is that we continue to do our jobs and look for new ideas," Ancelotti said. "It's the same thing we did this year. It is an experience on my side; it is a very disappointing result, and all of us are really saddened

"But this was a great group, and I have to thank my players; they worked really hard. I don't think we deserved to lose, but we have to accept it. That is football for you, that is sports. Sometimes you have to manage the sadness and bitter taste of a defeat. I am very used to that, but we are going to take this defeat and use it as fuel for the new cycle. Everyone is profoundly sad, as the fans are. This is normal to have those feelings, but what we have to do is react correctly."