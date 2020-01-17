CBSE Admit Card 2020 for Class 10, 12 expected soon

CBSE Admit Card 2020 for Class 10, 12 expected on this date. Check details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE is expected to release the CBSE Board Exam 2020 Admit Cards for class 12 and class 10 in the next two days, as per the latest reports of media. However, there is no official notification by CBSE about the date when the CBSE hall tickets for class 10 and class 12 will be released. Several media reports suggest that the CBSE 10th Admit Card 2020 and CBSE 12th Admit Card 2020 will be issued either on January 18 or 19, 2020 on the official website -- cbse.nic.in

Students who are appearing for the CBSE 2020 Board Examinations for Class 12 or Class 10 can download their CBSE hall tickets from the official website. They should note that they will also be provided the CBSE hall ticket by their school authorities. Regular students who have registered for the CBSE Board Exam 2020 through their schools will get their CBSE Board Exam Hall Ticket 2020 in their respective schools only. CBSE will make CBSE 2020 Board Exams Hall Ticket available to the respective school principals and administration. In order to get their CBSE admit card 2020 they must contact their school administration.



However, the private candidates who have registered for CBSE Board Exam 2020 on their own will have to download admit cards/hall tickets directly from the website -- cbse.nic.in. They can get their CBSE hall ticket 2020 as soon as the board releases the admit cards. For this, they will have to visit the official website.

To download the CBSE board exam hall ticket the students will have to provide their registration number and other details to authenticate themselves.