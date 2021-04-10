BSEB Bihar Board 10th Compartment Exam 2021 registration begins on April 12. Check details

Image Source : PTI BSEB Bihar Board 10th Compartment Exam 2021 registration begins on April 12

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Compartment Exam 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board will begin the online registration process for BSEB 10th Compartmental and Special Exam 2021 from April 12 onwards. Students who have failed in one or two papers in Bihar Board matric examination 2021 can register for the compartmental exam till April 16 through the official website-- biharboard.online.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Compartment Exam 2021: Fee details

Candidates will have to pay the registration fees of Rs. 830 on or before April 16, 2021. A total of 3 opportunities will be given to regular, private and ex-students to score passing marks in the subjects.

ALSO READ | Partial lockdown in Bihar, educational institutions shut till April 18

According to the notice released by the BSEB, the first attempt exam will be conducted in year 2021, the second attempt exam will be given in the annual matric exam for academic session 2021-22 that will be conducted in year 2022 and the third attempt exam will be given in the matric compartmental exam 2022.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Compartment Exam 2021: How to register

1. Visit the official website - biharboard.online

2. On the homepage, click on Bihar Board Compartment Exam Registration

3. Fill in the required information

4. Pay the specified fee

5. Submit the application form

ALSO READ | BSEB Results 2021: Bihar Board 10th Result declared. Here's how to check

Latest Education News