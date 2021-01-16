Image Source : FILE IMAGE/PTI Postpone Bihar board exams, BSEB students say

Students of the Bihar School Examination (BSEB) have demanded postponement of the board exams scheduled in February, citing safety issues due to the coronavirus pandemic. Using #postpone_biharboardexam2021, students in large number took to Twitter to urge the board to defer examinations on the lines of Central Board of Secondary Education's recent announcement of conduction of board exams in May-June.

"Bihar board is conducting exams from February and the students are really worried as they didn't have any means to study. There was no online class. Children in Bihar were dependent on coaching and tuition which will open in January. How will the child take the exam in just a month's time. We are not prepared enough to give our best in exams," a student wrote on Twitter.

"Postpone the upcoming bihar board exam also to May-June so that we can get some time for the preparation," a student wrote tagging Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

"In this pandemic situation where all our coaching institutes were closed how the board assume that the syllabus of the students is complete and they are ready to appear for exam. Even the CBSE has reduced the syllabus and decided to conduct the exams in May while BSEB without reducing any syllabus is taking the exam in Feb," a student told India TV Digital.

The BSEB inter board exams will be conducted from February 1 to February 12. The board will have a new marking scheme for the inter exams this year. As per the scheme, if a student fails to score the minimum qualifying marks in the compulsory subjects, the marks from additional subjects will be adjusted. Students need to score 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall, in order to pass the class. Meanwhile, Class 10 exams are scheduled between February 17 to February 24.

