Assam Board HSLC: SEBA releases Class 10 datesheet. Check dates

The Board of Secondary Eduacation, Assam, has released the datesheet for the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination. The theory examination will be held from May 11 till June 1. Practical examinations will be conducted on March 4 and 5.
IMPORTANT DATES
May 11: English
May 13: Assamese (E)
May 15: Wood Craft (E), Retail Trade NSQF (E), IT/TeS NSQF (E), Health Care NSQF (E), Agriculture and Horticulture NSQF (E), Tourism and Hospitality NSQF (E).
May 17: General Mathematics
May 18: Fish and Aquaid, Music, Dance, Weaving and Textile Design
May 19: Manipuri (E), Bodo (E), Santhali (E)
May 21: MIL/Eng (IL)
May 22: Fine Art
May 25: General Science
May 29: Social Science
May 31: Hindi (E), Arabic Literature, Garment Designing (E)
June 1: Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian, Advanced Mathematics, History, Geography, Home Science, Nepali, Computer Science, Bengali.