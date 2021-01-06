Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PHOTO/PTI Assam Board HSLC: SEBA releases Class 10 datesheet. Check dates

The Board of Secondary Eduacation, Assam, has released the datesheet for the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination. The theory examination will be held from May 11 till June 1. Practical examinations will be conducted on March 4 and 5.

IMPORTANT DATES

May 11: English

May 13: Assamese (E)

May 15: Wood Craft (E), Retail Trade NSQF (E), IT/TeS NSQF (E), Health Care NSQF (E), Agriculture and Horticulture NSQF (E), Tourism and Hospitality NSQF (E).

May 17: General Mathematics

May 18: Fish and Aquaid, Music, Dance, Weaving and Textile Design

May 19: Manipuri (E), Bodo (E), Santhali (E)

May 21: MIL/Eng (IL)

May 22: Fine Art

May 25: General Science

May 29: Social Science

May 31: Hindi (E), Arabic Literature, Garment Designing (E)

June 1: Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian, Advanced Mathematics, History, Geography, Home Science, Nepali, Computer Science, Bengali.

