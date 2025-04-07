When will UP Board announce 10th, and 12th results? - latest updates here UP Board 2025 10th, and 12th Result are expected to be declared soon. Students who are eagerly waiting for the UPMSP 10th, 12th results will be able to download their results using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login. Check latest updates.

UP Board Results 2025 for 10th, 12th soon: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is gearing up to announce Class 10 and Class 12 board results 2025. The evaluation process of Class 10 and Class 12 exam copies have been almost completed. It is expected that the board will soon announce UP board Class 10 and Class 12 board results. However, the exact date of announcing results is not confirmed by the board officials. Once declared, the students and parents will be able to download UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 board results using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login. The link to the results will be available on the official website at upmsp.edu.in, and upresults.nic.in.

This year, UPMSP conducted class 10th, and 12th board exams from February 24 to March 12 across 8,140 centres in the state. As per official data, a total of 25.56 lakh students appeared for the High School examination, while 25.77 lakh students took the Intermediate examination. Notably, the evaluation of class 10th and 12th answer sheets was completed by April 2. The board is now conducting formalities before announcing the results, such as rectification in particulars, and uploading of internal assessment.



The board had set up a total of 261 evaluation centers for the evaluation of answer sheets. On behalf of the board, teachers have checked 2.96 crore copies in a total of 14 days except the day of Eid. For the UP Board high school examination, 84,122 examiners and 8,437 deputy chief examiners were appointed for 1,63,22,248 written answer sheets. Whereas in intermediate, 50,601 examiners and 5,471 deputy chief examiners were appointed for 1,33,71,607 written answer sheets.

UP Board Results 2025 for 10th, 12th expected date

According to UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh's previous statement, the results of high school and intermediate examinations will be released in the last week of April. However, the exact date and time of releasing UP Board Results 2025 for 10th, 12th will be announced in due course. Students have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

What do past trends say about UP Board 2025 results?

Last year, UPMSP Class 10th and 12th results were declared on April 20 through a press conference. Along with the results, the board also announced other details such as pass percentage, toppers list, number of students who passed and more. The overall pass percentage for 10th was recorded at 89.55 whereas the overall percentage of Class 12 results was recorded at 82.60 per cent.

In 2023, the board announced the class 10th, and 12th results on April 25, through a press conference. In Class 10, an overall pass percentage of 89.78 per cent was recorded, and in Class 12, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 75.52 per cent.