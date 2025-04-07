UP Board 2025 10th, 12th results soon, last date today for 420 schools to upload internal assessment marks UP Board 2025 10th, and 12th results will be soon declared by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). Students are advised to keep tracking the council's official website for 10th, and 12th result dates. Check details here.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the class 10 and 12 board results later this month. However, the exact date for the announcement of the UPMSP 10th and 12th results has not been confirmed by board officials. According to past trends, the UP Board's results for both classes are anticipated to be released this month. Last year, the class 10 and 12 results were declared on April 20 at a press conference at the Prayagraj headquarters. Along with the results, the UP Board also announced details such as the pass percentage, supplementary/compartment exam dates, the number of students who passed, and more. Currently, the evaluation process is underway. Once it is completed, the result dates for the 10th and 12th will be communicated by the UPMSP.

Last date today for uploading marks

The board has directed schools to upload the internal assessment marks of students for the academic year 2024-25. According to the official notice posted on the microblogging site X, the exam authority has instructed all 420 schools across 62 districts to upload internal assessment marks for subjects such as ethics, yoga, sports, and physical education by April 7 at 4 PM. Today is the last opportunity for schools that have not uploaded the high school internal assessment or intermediate marks on the council’s website upmsp.edu.in. If the marks are not uploaded by the stipulated timeline, the concerned students will fail, and the respective school authorities will be held accountable for this matter.