UP Board 2025 Results soon: UPMSP directs schools to rectify errors in students' details UP Board 2025 Results for classes 10th and 12th will be declared soon. The board has directed schools to rectify errors in the student's particulars such as class, subject, spelling errors in name, date of birth, gender, case, and photographs of UP Board 10th, and 12th students. Details here.

UP Board 2025 Results: Ahead of the UPMSP 10th, and 12th results, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has directed schools to rectify errors in students' details. According to the official update, the portal will be available from April 7 to 9 till 6 pm. No applications after this timeline will be entertained.

The board also highlighted the errors in particulars such as class, subject, spelling errors in name, date of birth, gender, case, and photographs of UP Board 10th, and 12th students. In order to rectify errors, school heads are required to log in to the UP Board official website and download the format to modify the details of students.

What did the official notice say?

The official notice reads, ''It is hereby informed that if there are any errors in the educational details of the students who appeared for the year 2025 High School and Intermediate Examinations under the Board of Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh, such as subject/class errors, spelling errors in the student's name, mother's/father's name, date of birth, gender, caste, photograph, etc., the concerned school principal may log in to the Board’s website upmsp.edu.in, download the prescribed format and manual, and make necessary corrections.''

UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th result update

This year, the board conducted the class 10th, and 12th exams across 8,140 centres in the state from February 24 to March 12. A total of 25.56 lakh students appeared for the High School examination, while 25.77 lakh students took the Intermediate examination. The evaluation process for UP Board high school and intermediate exam answer sheets are underway. Once the evaluation procedure is completed, the board will announce the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results. According to UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh prior statement, the results are expected to be declared by the end of April.

Last year, the class 10 and 12 results were declared on April 20 at a press conference at the Prayagraj headquarters. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official website of UPMSP for latest updates.