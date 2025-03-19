UP Board 2025 10th, 12th Result in April: Evaluation of nearly 3 crore answer sheets begins, details here The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has commenced the evaluation of the answer sheets of the classes 10th, and 12th exams. The checking of papers is being monitored at multiple levels — district, divisional and regional under hi-tech surveillance. Read more updates here.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has started the evaluation of answer sheets for the classes 10th, and 12th exams for the academic year 2024-25. According to the officials, the board is evaluating nearly 3 crore answer sheets of the UP Board high school and intermediate examinations under hi-tech surveillance. Voice recorder-enabled CCTV cameras are monitoring the process at 261 evaluation centers across the state. The responsibility of evaluating answer sheets has been assigned to over 1.5 lakh evaluators. The process will end on April 2.

Results by April end

Once the evaluation procedure is completed, the board will announce the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results. According to UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh, the results are expected to be declared by the end of April.

Paper checking at multiple levels

The checking of papers is being monitored at multiple levels — district, divisional and regional. Further, the live feed from all evaluation centres is being transmitted to the control room at the UP Board headquarters and its camp office in Lucknow.

For the High School examination, 84,122 examiners and 8,437 deputy head examiners have been appointed to evaluate 1.63 crore answer sheets. Meanwhile, 50,601 examiners and 5,471 deputy head examiners have been assigned to assess 1.33 crore answer sheets for the Intermediate examination.

The Board conducted the examinations across 8,140 centres in the state from February 24 to March 12. A total of 25.56 lakh students appeared for the High School examination, while 25.77 lakh students took the Intermediate examination.

How to download UP Board 10th, 12th results?

Students will be able to download their results from the official UPMSP website once they are released. They will need to enter their roll number and other required details to access their scorecards. In addition to the online results, students can also check their scores via SMS or through their respective schools. The UP Board will release an official notification regarding the exact date and time of the result declaration in due course.

(With inputs from PTI)