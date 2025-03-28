When will BSEB declare class 10th result date? - latest updates here BSEB Bihar Class 10th results 2025 have been announced by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna. Students can download their results using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Check latest updates here.

BSEB Bihar Class 10th result 2025 date and time: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna will soon announce the Class 10 matric results. According to media reports, BSEB class 10th results 2025 will be declared in the first week of April. However, there is no official confirmation from the officials. Once the results are declared, the students and parents can download Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 from the official website – biharboardonline.com.

Before the announcement of Bihar Board 10th results, the board will also release a list of other official websites to check and download the Matric results along with the result date and time. Students are advised to stay tuned to the BSEB official website or indiatvnews.com for the latest updates.

BSEB Class 10 matric exams were conducted between February 17 and 25 for over 15.85 candidates. The provisional answer keys for the class 10th exams were released on March 6. Candidates had an opportunity to raise objections online against the answer keys till March 10.

How to download BSEB Bihar Class 10th result 2025?

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB.

Step 2: Select the Bihar Board Inter Result 2025 link from the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login information

Step 4: The screen will display the Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2025.

Step 5: Go to the marksheet and download it.

Step 6: Save a hard copy for later use.

Last year, a total of 4,52,302 students secured the first division in the Bihar Board Class 10 exams, of which, 2,52,846 were boys and 1,99,456 were girls. The second division was achieved by 5,24,965 students, including 2,52,121 boys and 2,72,844 girls. On March 25, the board announced the inter-2025 results. This year, the results were published within 27 days from the date of evaluation. For more details, stay tuned to the official website.