West Bengal WBCHSE to release class 12th (HS) results tomorrow, check when and where to download West Bengal WBCHSE class 12th results will be declared tomorrow, May 7. Students who appeared in the WBCHSE Class 12th exam 2025 can download their results using their credentials on the login page, available on result.wb.gov.in. Check latest updates here.

New Delhi:

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is set to announce Higher Secondary (HS) Examination 2025 results tomorrow, May 7. All those who took the West Bengal WBCHSE Class 12th exam 2025 can download their results using their credentials on the login page, available on result.wb.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in. According to the official announcement, West Bengal WBCHSE class 12th results will be announced at 12:30 p.m. through a press conference to be held at Vidaysagar Bhavan, Saltlake, Kolkata-700091. The link to the results will be activated at 2 pm onwards on the official web portal.

This year, the West Bengal WBCHSE Class 12th exam 2025 was conducted between March 3 and 18, with around 5.09 lakh participating candidates. The exam was held at 2,089 centres under CCTV cameras. To prevent any unfair practice during exams, there were special security arrangements, including QR codes and bar codes on the question paper.

How to download West Bengal WBCHSE HS class 12th results?

Visit the official website of WBCHSE, result.wb.gov.in.

Click on 'West Bengal WBCHSE HS class 12th results'.

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your Roll No. and Registration No. as mentioned in your admit card.

West Bengal WBCHSE HS class 12th results will appear on screen.

Download and save West Bengal WBCHSE HS class 12th results for future reference.

West Bengal WBCHSE HSSLC class 12th results: How to download via SMS?

Open the SMS app on your phone.

Type your message in this format: Wb12roll number.

Send it to either 5676750 or 58888.

The WB 12th result 2025 status as a message will be sent to your mobile phone.

Websites to check WBCHSE HSSLC results

wbchse.wb.gov.in

wbchse.nic.in

wbresults.nic.in

Grading System

Marks Grade Remarks 80-100 A+ Excellent 60-79 A Very Good 45-59 B Good 30-44 C Satisfactory Below 30 D Disqualified

Last year, a total of 7,55,324 students appeared for the WBCHSE Higher Secondary exam, of which 6,79,784 passed the exam, with a pass percentage of 90 per cent.