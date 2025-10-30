WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2025: How to download Uchha Madhyamik scorecard at result.wb.gov.in WBCHSE HS Result 2025 Link: The students can check and download WBCHSE HS exam scorecard PDF on the official portal- result.wb.gov.in. The WBCHSE HS scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth.

New Delhi:

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) Uchha Madhyamik, Class 12 third semester exam result 2025 link is result.wb.gov.in. The students can check and download WBCHSE HS exam scorecard PDF on the official portal- result.wb.gov.in. The WBCHSE HS scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth. WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik third semester exam was held between September 8 and 22.

WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2025: When to check

WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2025: Where to check

result.wb.gov.in.

WBCHSE HS Result 2025 Timeline

WBCHSE HS Result release date: October 31

WBCHSE HS Result release time: 12:30 PM

WBCHSE HS scorecard link activation time: 2 PM.

WBCHSE HS third semester marksheet PDF: Steps to download at result.wb.gov.in

Visit the official website- result.wb.gov.in

Click on WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required marksheet login credentials

WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

WBCHSE HS scorecard PDF will contain student's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, pass/ fail status, other details. WBCHSE semester four exam will be held from February 12 to 27.

For details on WBCHSE HS exam, please visit the official website- result.wb.gov.in.