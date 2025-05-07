Live WBCHSE WB HS 12th Class Result 2025: Uccha Madhyamik results to be declared today, when and where to download WBCHSE WB HS 12th Class Result 2025 will be declared today, May 7. Students and parents can download results by visiting the official website of WBCHSE. Stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates.

New Delhi:

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is set to announce the class 12 board results today, May 7, at 12:30 pm. Once the results are declared, students will be able to download their scores and obtain the marksheet available at the official websites wbchse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in using their roll numbers and dates of birth. After the announcement of the WB Uccha Madhyamik results, students will be able to collect their grade reports and pass certificates from their schools on May 8. The documents contain a QR code for online verification and are thus a prerequisite for college admissions and other professional or educational purposes. This year, the West Bengal WBCHSE Class 12th exam 2025 was conducted from March 3 to 18, with around 5.09 lakh candidates participating. The exam took place at 2,089 centres monitored by CCTV cameras. Special security arrangements were in place to prevent unfair practices during the exams, including QR codes and bar codes on the question papers. Students need to achieve a minimum of 30% marks in every subject to pass the exam. They are advised to check the official website for the latest updates regularly.