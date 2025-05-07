Advertisement
WBCHSE WB HS 12th Class Result 2025 will be declared today, May 7. Students and parents can download results by visiting the official website of WBCHSE. Stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates.

Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is set to announce the class 12 board results today, May 7, at 12:30 pm. Once the results are declared, students will be able to download their scores and obtain the marksheet available at the official websites wbchse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in using their roll numbers and dates of birth. After the announcement of the WB Uccha Madhyamik results, students will be able to collect their grade reports and pass certificates from their schools on May 8. The documents contain a QR code for online verification and are thus a prerequisite for college admissions and other professional or educational purposes. This year, the West Bengal WBCHSE Class 12th exam 2025 was conducted from March 3 to 18, with around 5.09 lakh candidates participating. The exam took place at 2,089 centres monitored by CCTV cameras. Special security arrangements were in place to prevent unfair practices during the exams, including QR codes and bar codes on the question papers. Students need to achieve a minimum of 30% marks in every subject to pass the exam. They are advised to check the official website for the latest updates regularly.

 

Live updates :WBCHSE WB HS 12th Class Result 2025

  • 11:14 AM (IST)May 07, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    WBCHSE HS results 2025: Grading System

    Marks Grade Remarks
    80-100 A+  Excellent
    60-79 A Very Good 
    45-59 B Good
    30-44  Satisfactory
    Below 30 D Disqualified
  • 11:12 AM (IST)May 07, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    WBCHSE WB HS 12th Class Result 2025: How to download

    • Visit the official website of WBCHSE, result.wb.gov.in.
    • Click on 'West Bengal WBCHSE HS class 12th results'.
    • It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your Roll No. and Registration No. as mentioned in your admit card.
    • West Bengal WBCHSE HS class 12th results will appear on screen.
    • Download and save West Bengal WBCHSE HS class 12th results for future reference.
  • 11:10 AM (IST)May 07, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    WBCHSE WB HS 12th Class Result 2025: When will West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik result be announced?

    The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the class 12 board results today, May 7, at 12:30 pm through a press conference.

