UP Board topper Kashish Verma scores 97.3%, wants to prepare for UPSC in the future

Lucknow:

UP Board topper Kashish Verma, who scored 97.3%, credited hard work and family support, and aimed for civil services. She says, “I have scored 97.3 per cent. My father is a farmer and my mother is a homemaker. I want to prepare for UPSC in the future. I studied 5-6 hours daily and give full credit to my parents.”

Announcing the results of board examinations, the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education on Thursday said 90.42 per cent of candidates cleared the Class 10 exam, while 80.38 per cent passed Class 12.

Girls dominate top three positions in UP Board exams

In both examinations, girls dominated the top three positions. In the high school examination, Kashish Verma from Sitapur and Anshika Verma from Barabanki secured the top position with 97.83 per cent marks, while Aditi from Barabanki stood second with 97.5 per cent.

Arpita from Sitapur, Rishabh Sahu from Jhansi and Pari Verma from Barabanki shared the third position scoring 97.33 per cent, Director of Secondary Education Mahendra Dev told reporters.

In the Intermediate examination, Shikha Verma from Sitapur emerged first scoring 97.6 per cent. Nandini Gupta from Bareilly and Shriya Verma from Barabanki stood second with 97.2 per cent, while Surbhi Yadav from Bareilly and Pooja Pal from Barabanki shared the third position with 97 per cent, Dev said.

He said 26,01,381 candidates appeared in the Class 10 examination, out of which 23,52,181 were declared successful. While 87.30 per cent of boys passed the examination, the pass percentage of girls stood at 93.76 per cent.

Total of 24,86,072 candidates appeared in Class 12 examination

A total of 24,86,072 candidates appeared in the Class 12 examination, of whom 19,98,317 were declared successful. While 75.04 per cent of boys passed this examination, the pass percentage of girls was 86.32 per cent.

The high school and Intermediate examinations in the state were conducted from February 18 to March 12, 2026. The exams were held successfully over 15 working days at 8,033 centres. Evaluation of answer sheets was carried out from March 18 to April 4 at 254 evaluation centres, Dev said.

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