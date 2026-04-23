UPMSP Class 10, 12 toppers 2026: Meet the highest scorers across Uttar Pradesh

Allahabad:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has announced the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2026, along with the much-awaited toppers list. As lakhs of students checked their scores, attention quickly turned to the highest performers who have set the benchmark this year with scores above 97 per cent.

The topper lists for both High School and Intermediate exams highlight not just individual excellence but also broader academic trends across the state. From closely contested ranks to a strong showing by female students, this year’s results offer a clear snapshot of performance patterns, district-wise representation, and the level of competition among top scorers.

UP Board Class 10 toppers 2026

In the High School results, the top position has been jointly secured by Kashish Verma and Anshika Verma, both achieving an impressive score of 97.83 per cent. Kashish Verma, a student of Baburam Savitri Devi Inter College in Sitapur, represents the strong performance coming from smaller districts, while Anshika Verma from The Modern Academy Inter College in Barabanki highlights the growing academic consistency in semi-urban institutions.

Aditi has secured the second position with 97.50 per cent and is also from The Modern Academy Inter College, Barabanki, underlining the school’s notable presence among the top ranks this year. The third position is shared by Arpita from Sitapur, Rishabh Sahu from Jhansi, and Pari Verma from Barabanki, each scoring 97.33 per cent. Their performance reflects a diverse geographic spread, with top achievers emerging from different parts of the state, not just major urban centres, according to the official data released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad.

UP Board Class 12 toppers 2026

In the Intermediate results, Shikha Verma has emerged as the top scorer with 97.60 per cent, bringing recognition to Baburam Savitri Devi Inter College in Sitapur. Her performance reflects the continued academic strength of institutions from smaller districts, which have consistently produced top-ranking students in recent years.

The second position is jointly held by Nandani Gupta from Bareilly and Shriya Verma from Barabanki, both securing 97.20 per cent. The third rank is shared by Surbhi Yadav and Puja Pal, who have both scored 97.00 per cent. Notably, schools like Maharani Laxmi Bai Memorial Inter College in Barabanki and Sarvodaya Jankalyan Inter College in Bareilly have multiple students among the top ranks, highlighting a pattern of strong institutional performance as per the official data released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad.

Girls dominate top ranks again

A notable trend this year is the strong performance of female students, who feature prominently across both Class 10 and Class 12 topper lists. The data reflects a continued pattern where girls have outperformed boys in overall results as well as in top ranks.

What topper scores indicate this year

With top scores crossing the 97 per cent mark in both categories, the results indicate a highly competitive academic environment. The narrow margin between ranks also highlights how closely contested the top positions were this year.

As students review their results, the topper list not only celebrates individual excellence but also offers a snapshot of academic trends across the state.

Also read: UPMSP 10th 12th results out at upresults.nic.in; check how to download scorecard