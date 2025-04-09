UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 expected to be released on this date, when and where to download UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 will be released soon. Students who are eagerly waiting for the results will be able to download UPMSP results by visiting the official website, upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: Over 55 lakh students are awaiting the UP Board 10th and 12th results. According to previous trends, the UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2024 is expected to be announced this month. However, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPSMP) has not confirmed the exact date and time for releasing the UP Board 10th and 12th exam results. Once the results are declared, students and parents will be able to download the UPMSP results from the official websites upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.

According to media reports, the UPMSP Board Result 2025 Class 10 and 12 are expected to be released this week through a press conference. However, there is no official confirmation of the release. The Board Secretary, Bhagwati Singh, will announce the results. The UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2025 Date and Time will be announced through social media.

How to download UPMSP Board Result 2025 Class 10, 12?

1. Visit the official website of UPMSP, upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in.

2. Navigate the link to the 'UPMSP Board Result 2025 Class 10, 12'

3. It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your credentials and click on 'submit'.

4. UPMSP Board Result 2025 Class 10, 12 will appear on the screen.

5. Download and save UPMSP Board Result 2025 Class 10, 12 for future reference.

Alternative websites to check UP Board Results

results.upmsp.edu.in 2025

upmsp.edu.in 2025

upresults.nic.in 2025

SMS

Digilocker

How to download UP Board 10th, 12th results via the Digilocker app?

Visit the official website of Digilocker or download the app.

Login using your registered mobile number, and security pin. If you don't have the account, you'll need to sign up first.

To create an account, you'll need aadhar card.

Once you are registered, login using your credentials.

Now, navigate the link to the 'HSC Mark Sheet' for Class 12 results or 'SSC Mark Sheet' for Class 10 results.

Check your result and save it for future reference.

How to check UP Board 10th, 12th results via SMS?