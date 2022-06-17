UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 to be released tomorrow: When and where to check | Details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A total of 27,81,654 students had registered for Class 10 exams this year

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Live: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad on Friday said that the UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 will be announced tomorrow (June 18, 2022).

The timing for the results is:

UP Board 10th result 2 pm UP Board 12th result 4 pm

UP Board result 2022: Where can students check their results

upresults.nic.in

upmsp.edu.in

upmspresults.up.nic.in

results.nic.in

UP Board result 2022: How to check results

Go to the official website mentioned above You will be directed to the home page Click on Class 10 and Class 12 results Login with your roll number Enter your school code Your result will pop-up on the screen Download the result for future references

Students need to score at least 33 per cent marks to be considered to pass their board exams. The Class 10 Board exams were conducted from March 24 to April 13 and Class 12 Board exams were conducted from March 24 to April 13 in the state.

A total of 27,81,654 students had registered for Class 10 exams this year, of which 12,28,456 are girls and 15,53,198 boys. Similarly, 24,11,035 students are to appear for the Class 12 exams, of which 10,86,835 are girls and 13,24,200 boys. In all, 51,92,689 students registered for the UP board exams.

