  UGC NET December result 2025 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in Live: UGC NET scorecard to be available soon; download link

UGC NET December result 2025 Live: The candidates can check UGC NET December result 2025 on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in and download scorecard PDF. The login credentials to download UGC NET December scorecard PDF are- application number, date of birth.

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December exam result 2025 will be announced by February 4, 2026. The candidates can check UGC NET December result 2025 on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in and download scorecard PDF.  The login credentials to download UGC NET December scorecard PDF are- application number, date of birth. UGC NET December exam 2025 was held from December 31 to January 7. 

The candidates can check UGC NET December result 2025 on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To download UGC NET December scorecard 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on UGC NET scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. UGC NET December scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save UGC NET December scorecard 2025 PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in 
  • Click on UGC NET December scorecard 2025 PDF link 
  • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials  
  • UGC NET December scorecard 2025 PDF will be available for download 
  • Save UGC NET December scorecard 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

 UGC NET December scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, rank, other details.  

Live updates :UGC NET December result 2025 Live: How to download UGC NET scorecard at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

