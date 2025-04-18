UBSE Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th result 2025 to be out tomorrow, when and where to download UBSE Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th result 2025 will be announced tomorrow, April 19. Students can download their results by visiting the official website of UBSE, ubse.uk.gov.in. Check latest updates here.

New Delhi:

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) board is set to announce the class 10th, and 12th results tomorrow, April 19. Students and parents will be able to download results by visiting the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in. The announcement of the results will be done through a press conference on April 19, following which students can access their scorecards online.

In order to download Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th result 2025, the students are required to click on the respective Class 10 or 12 result link on the website’s result section and enter their roll number, date of birth and registration details. Students can follow the simple steps given below to download their results.

Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th result 2025: How to download?

Visit the official website of UBSE, ubse.uk.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'Examination Result' section.

Now, Select your class — either ‘Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Result 2025’ or ‘Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Result 2025.’

Enter your login credentials, including your roll number, date of birth, registration number, or application number.

Click on the 'submit' button after entering all required information.

The respective result will display on the screen.

Download and save Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th result 2025 for future reference.

When will i receive Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th result 2025 hard copy?

After the announcement of the Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th results 2025, the students will be able to download their scorecards from the official website. While the online scorecards will be provisional, students can collect their original marksheets from the respective schools in due course.

How many marks are required to pass Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th exams?

To pass Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th exams, the students are required to score at least 33% marks in each subject. Those failing in one or two subjects will have to appear in the supplementary exams. The details on the same will be communicated in due course. Students have been advised to visit the official website of UBSE for the latest updates.

What details will be printed on Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th exam scorecards?