TS Telangana Manabadi Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2025 out, girls outperformed boys in both results, check here TS Telangana Manabadi Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2025 has been announced by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education. Students who took the exam can download their marks memo using their credentials on the login. Check the direct link here.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has announced the TS Telangana Manabadi Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result 2025. Students who appeared for the Intermediate Public Examinations this year, across both General and Vocational streams, can now download their TS Intermediate 1st year results 2025 and TS Intermediate 2nd year results 2025 from the official website of TSBIE, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. According to the results, the overall pass percentage for class 11th is recorded at 66.89 per cent, while the class 12 (2nd year) results have been a stronger performance with a pass rate of 71.37 per cent. The announcement of the results was made by the Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at the board's headquarters.

Gender-wise, girls have performed better than boys in both results. The pass percentage of female students is 73.8 per cent, whereas 57.83 per cent of boys cleared the 1st year exams; for 2nd year, this percentage stood at 74.21 per cent for girls and 57.31 per cent for boys.

TS Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2025 download

Passing Criteria

Those who have obtained at least 35% marks in each subject and 350 out of 1000 marks overall are declared as passed. Those who fail in one or two subjects can appear for a supplementary exam to save their entire academic year. The details on the supplementary exam will be communicated in due course.Students are advised keep checking the official website of TSBIE for latest updates.

What's next?

Those who are not satisfied with their marks in the TS Inter results 2025 can apply for rechecking. Details on the same will be communicated in due course. Students have been advised to keep a track of the official website for latest updates.

Where to contact for grievances?

Students may contact the IVR portal at 9240205555 or email helpdesk-ie@telangana.gov.in for any grievances.