Live TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2025: TGBIE to release IPE marks memo today on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, how to download TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result 2025 will be declared today, April 22. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is set to announce the TS Inter Results 2025 for both the 1st Year (Class 11) and 2nd Year (Class 12) today, April 22, at noon. The results will be first officially released through a press conference at the board's headquarters in Hyderabad, following which they will be made available on the official websites: tgbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. The announcement will be made by the Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, during a press conference. This year, approximately 9.96 lakh students appeared for the Telangana Intermediate examinations: 4.88 lakh in the first Year and 5.08 lakh in the second Year. The TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year exams were conducted in March 2025 across various centres in the state.

