  4. TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2025: TGBIE to release IPE marks memo today on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, how to download

TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result 2025 will be declared today, April 22. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is set to announce the TS Inter Results 2025 for both the 1st Year (Class 11) and 2nd Year (Class 12) today, April 22, at noon. The results will be first officially released through a press conference at the board's headquarters in Hyderabad, following which they will be made available on the official websites: tgbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. The announcement will be made by the Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, during a press conference. This year, approximately 9.96 lakh students appeared for the Telangana Intermediate examinations: 4.88 lakh in the first Year and 5.08 lakh in the second Year. The TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year exams were conducted in March 2025 across various centres in the state.

Students can stay tuned to this space for latest updates.

 

Live updates :TSBIE Telangana TS Inter Results 2025

  • 11:31 AM (IST)Apr 22, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When will TSBIE Telangana TS Inter Results 2025 scorecards be out?

    The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will officially release the TS Inter Results 2025 for both 1st Year (Class 11) and 2nd Year (Class 12) students today at 12 noon. Following the declaration, the scorecards will be made available on the official websites - tgbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

     

  • 11:30 AM (IST)Apr 22, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TSBIE Telangana TS Inter Results 2025: Pass percentage over the years

    1. 2024 - 64.19%
    2. 2023 - 63.49%
    3. 2022 - 67.16%
    4. 2021 - 100% (result based on alternate evaluation due to COVID-19)
    5. 2020 - 68.86%
    6. 2019 - 63.23%
    7. 2018 - 59.37%
  • 11:28 AM (IST)Apr 22, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to download TS Intermediate 1st year results 2025 for vocational stream via SMS?

    Students can download TS Intermediate 1st year results 2025 for vocational stream by following the format given below.

    • TGBIE TS Intermediate 1st year results 2025 for vocational stream - TSVOC1 56263.

     

  • 11:27 AM (IST)Apr 22, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to download TS Inter Result 2025 1st year general stream via SMS?

    Students can download TS Inter Result 2025 1st year general stream by following the format given below.

    • TS Intermediate 1st year result 2025 for general stream - TSGEN1 56263. 
  • 11:25 AM (IST)Apr 22, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to download TS Inter Result 2025 2nd year vocational stream?

    Students can download TS Inter Result 2025 2nd year vocational stream by following the format given below.

    • TS Inter 2nd year results 2025 for vocational stream - TSVOC2 56263
  • 11:18 AM (IST)Apr 22, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to download TS Inter Result 2025 for general stream via SMS?

    Students can download TS Inter Result 2025 for general stream by following the format given below.

    • TS Inter 2nd year result 2025 for general stream - TSGEN2 56263
  • 11:10 AM (IST)Apr 22, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What details will be mentioned on the TS Inter results 2025 Manabadi?

    Once TS Inter results 2025 Manabadi results are declared, students will be able to check the following details on their scorecards. In case of any error, they can reach out to the respective exam authority. 

    Name of student 
    Name of school
    Name of parents 
    Registration number 
    Subjects 
    Marks obtained 
    Total marks 
    Pass percentage 
    Qualifying status

  • 11:06 AM (IST)Apr 22, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What was last year's pass percentage in class 12 board exam?

    Last year, the overall pass percentage of TSBIE Telangana Class 12 Inter 2nd year exam was 64.19 per cent.

  • 11:01 AM (IST)Apr 22, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to download Telangana TS Inter Result 2025?

    1. Go to the official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

    2. Click on the notification link, ''Telangana Inter results''.

    3. Enter your hall ticket number, date of birth, and other details.

    4. The results will appear on the screen.

    5. Download and save the document for future reference.

     

  • 10:53 AM (IST)Apr 22, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Who will announce Telangana TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results?

    Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, will announce the Manabadi Inter result 2025 at a press conference. In addition to the results, he will reveal the names of the toppers and the pass percentages for the 1st and 2nd years. Students will be able to check their results on the official website following the announcement. 

  • 10:48 AM (IST)Apr 22, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Alternative websites to check TS Inter Results 2025

    Students can check the latest updates on TS Inter results by visiting the following websites.

