TS Inter supplementary results 2025 soon: Know when and where to download TSBIE 1st, 2nd year marksmemo? TS Inter supplementary results 2025 for 1st and 2nd year are expected to be released soon. Students can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Check expected result date, how to download, and other details.

New Delhi:

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will soon declare the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 for the 1st and 2nd years. All those who sat for the TSBIE IPASE 1st and 2nd year exams can download their scorecards by visiting the official websites: tgbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

The Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) May/June 2025 for the 1st and 2nd years were conducted between May 22 and 30. The exams were held in two shifts. The first shift exam took place in the morning session (9:00 AM to 12:00 PM), while the 2nd year exam was conducted in the afternoon session (2:30 PM to 5:30 PM). The theory supplementary exam commenced with the Language paper 1 on May 22 and concluded with the modern languages and geography papers on May 30, 2025.

When will TSBIE release the 1st and 2nd year scores?

As of now, the board has not confirmed the date and time for the TS Telangana Inter Supplementary 1st and 2nd year results. According to trends, it is expected that the board will release the results mid-month. Last year, the IPASE Inter Result 2025 was announced on June 17, and in 2023, it was released on July 7.

TS Inter supplementary results 2025: How to download TSBIE 1st, 2nd year scores?

Visit the official website of TSBIE - tgbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

Click on the respective result link - TSBIE Inter 1st year scorecard or TSBIE Inter 2nd year scorecard.

It will redirect you to the login page.

You need to enter your registration number, date of birth, and other details.

The TSBIE 1st and 2nd year scorecards will appear on the screen.

Download and save the TSBIE 1st and 2nd year scores for future reference.

Details on TSBIE 1st and 2nd year marks memo

Once the results are declared, students can download the TSBIE 1st and 2nd year marks memo from the official website and cross-check the following details. In case of any corrections, students can reach out to the official exam authority.