TN SSLC Supplementary Hall Ticket 2024 to be out on THIS date!

TN SSLC Supplementary Hall Ticket 2024: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu is all set to conduct the class 10 or SSC supplementary exam 2024. As per the latest announcement, class 10 supplementary hall tickets will be released on June 24. Students who registered for the exam can download TN SSLC supplementary hall tickets 2024 by visiting the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

To download the TN SSLC supplementary hall tickets 2024, the students are required to use their credentials such as registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to download their hall tickets.

How to download TN SSLC Supplementary Hall Ticket 2024?

Visit the official website, dge.tn.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'TN SSLC Supplementary Hall Ticket 2024'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide registration number, date of birth and other details

TN SSLC Supplementary Hall Ticket 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save TN SSLC Supplementary Hall Ticket 2024 for future reference

This year, the TN SSLC Supplementary 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 25 and 26, 2024 at various exam centres. Candidates appearing in the exam are advised to carry their admit card along with a valid identity proof. No candidate will be allowed to sit in the exam without identity proof.

TN SSLC Supplementary 2024 exam passing marks

To pass the TN SSLC Supplementary 2024 exam, the students are required to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks in aggregate to qualify for the class 10th board exam. Moreover, they need to score at least 35 marks out of 100 in every subject to pass the exam. Students who could not score minimum passing marks in the TN SSLC Supplementary 2024 exam were allowed to appear for the supplementary exam to save their year.