TG ICET 2025 result declared, Download Telangana ICET rank card for MBA and MCA programmes now! TG ICET 2025 result has been declared. Candidates can now download their rank cards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Candidates can access the results by clicking on the provided link in this article.

New Delhi:

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE, previously TSCHE) has declared the results of the Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET or TG ICET) result today, July 7. Candidates who appeared for the Telangana TG ICET 2025 exam can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details. The TG ICET 2025 results can be downloaded from the official website, icet.tgche.ac.in. TS ICET Exam 2025 was conducted on June 8 and 9, 2025, at various exam centres for admission into the Master of Business Administration (MBA) / Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programme for the Academic Year 2025-26. Candidates can now download the Manabadi Telangana ICET rank card by following the easy steps below.

Manabadi Telangana ICET rank card: How to download

Visit the official website - icet.tgche.ac.in.

Navigate to 'Telangana ICET rank card'.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your credentials and click on 'submit'.

TG ICET 2025 result will appear.

Download and save the TG ICET 2025 result for future reference.

TG ICET 2025 result: Details on rank card

Candidate's name

Father's name

Hall ticket number

Sectional scores

Date of birth

Overall scores

Normalised scores

ICET rank

What's next?

TGCHE will announce the ICET counselling schedule within one month after the result declaration. Candidates who pass the TS ICET 2025 exam will be deemed eligible for the centralised counselling process.