Telangana TS EAMCET Results 2025 declared for engineering and A&P streams, direct link here Telangana TS EAMCET Results 2025 have been declared for engineering and A&P streams. Candidates who appeared for Telangana TS EAMCET exam 2025 can download their scorecards using their credentials on the login page.

New Delhi:

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University has declared the Telangana EAMCET results for 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) can download their scorecards from the official website — eapcet.tgche.ac.in. To download the TS EAMCET Results for 2025, students are required to use their hall ticket number and registration details. Candidates can follow the steps below to download the TS EAPCET 2025 result online. Along with the results, the exam authority has released the toppers list.

According to the results, 86,659 students qualified for the Engineering exam. Palla Bharath Chandra topped the EAPCET/EAMCET exam in the Engineering stream, scoring 150.058429 EAMCET points.

How to download the TS EAPCET 2025 result online?

1. Visit the official website, eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

2. Navigate to the 'TS EAPCET 2025 Rank Card’ link.

3. Enter your registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth, then click on submit.

4. View and download your rank card.

5. Take a printout of the TS EAPCET 2025 results for future reference.

This year, a total of 2,20,327 candidates registered for the engineering stream of TS EAMCET 2025, of which approximately 2,07,190 appeared for the exam, resulting in an impressive attendance rate of 94%. In the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream, 81,198 out of 86,762 registered candidates took the exam, reflecting a strong turnout. TS EAMCET 2025 exam was conducted on April 29 and 30 for A and P, while engineering exams were held from May 2 to 5.

Telangana TS EAMCET Results 2025: Top 10 Engineering topper holders

Palla Bharath Chandra Udagandla Rama Charan Reddy Pammina Hema Sai C Surya Karthik Laxmi Bhargav Mende Manthri Reddy Venkata Ganesh Royal Sunkara Sai Rishanth Reddy Rushmith Bandari Bani Brata Majee Kotha Dhanush Reddy Komma Sri Karthik

TG EAPCET result 2025 (Engineering and Medical)

Details mentioned on rankcard