Tamil Nadu TN 12th Results 2025 declared, 95.03 per cent pass, girls outperformed boys | Details here Tamil Nadu TN 12th Results 2025 have been declared. Students who appeared in the exam can download their results using their credentials on the login page. Check pass percentage, how to download, supplementary exam dates, and other relevant information.

New Delhi:

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE TN) has declared the class 12th board exam results 2025. Students who appeared for the higher secondary second year exam can check their marksheets by visiting the official website, dge.tn.gov.in, and tnresults.nic.in. This year, Tamil Nadu Class 12th board exams were conducted from March 3 to March 25, 2025, with 7.92 lakh students participating. The overall pass percentage is recorded at 95.03 per cent.

Stream wise pass percentage, girls outperformed boys

According to the results, a total of 5,15,368 students appeared from the science stream, of whom 4,99,832 students have been declared passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 96.99 per cent. In the commerce stream, 2,37,285 students took the exam, and 2,19,907 qualified, yielding a pass percentage of 92.68%. Girls outperformed boys by securing 3.54 percentage points more than boys. The pass percentage of girls is recorded at 96.7%, while it was 93.16% for boys.

Ariyalur district tops

Ariyalur district had the highest pass percentage among all districts, with a rate of 98.82%. Erode followed with a pass percentage of 97.98%. The pass percentages for Thirupur, Coimbatore, and Kanyakumari are 97.53%, 97.48%, and 97.01%, respectively.

How to download TN Tamil Nadu Class 12th results?

Visit the official website, tnresults.nic.in.

Click on 'TN Tamil Nadu Class 12th results' link.

It will redirect you to the login page, where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth, and click on 'submit'.

TN Tamil Nadu Class 12th results will appear on screen.

Download and save the results for future reference.

Tamil Nadu TN 12th Results 2025

Is there a revaluation or retotalling option?

Students who are not satisfied with their marks in the TN HSE result 2025 can apply for re-totalling of marks and can also opt for a re-evaluation of their results. Students who failed in one or two subjects can appear for supplementary exams. Details regarding the TN 12th class supplementary exam 2025 will be shared by the board in due course. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.