SSLC Kerala 10th result 2026: 99.07% students pass; girls excel

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Kerala SSLC 10th result 2026 has been declared, with the pass percentage touched 99.07 per cent. The female students have outperformed, the pass percentage of the female students was 99.22 per cent, while male students was 98.93 per cent. As many as 30,540 students have scored A+ marks.

How to download SSLC Kerala 10th scorecard at keralaresults.nic.in

The SSLC Kerala 10th scorecard will be available for download on the websites - pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. To download Kerala SSLC 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the websites - keralaresults.nic.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in and click on Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Kerala SSLC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download, save SSLC Kerala 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

Click on SSLC Kerala 10th scorecard pdf link

Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the login credentials

SSLC Kerala 10th scorecard pdf will be available for download

Save SSLC Kerala 10th scorecard pdf and take a print out.

Kerala SSLC 10th scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, qualifying status, rank, other details.

How to download Kerala SSLC 10th scorecard via Saphalam app

Download Saphalam app from Google play store

Click on Kerala SSLC, 10th scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the login credentials

Kerala SSLC, 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save Kerala SSLC, 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download Kerala SSLC 10th scorecard via Digilocker

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in

On the homepage, look for the option for Kerala SSLC 10th scorecard

Click on this option

Enter the required details and submit

Kerala SSLC 10th scorecard will be available for download

Save SSLC Kerala 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

For details on SSLC Kerala 10th result 2026, please visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

Also Read : Kerala Board SSLC 10th Result 2026 at keralaresults.nic.in LIVE: SSLC result soon; how to download scorecard