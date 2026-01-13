SOF NSO result 2026 out at results.sofworld.org; here's download link SOF NSO result 2026: The candidates who had appeared for the SOF NSO level one exam 2026 can check the result on the official website- results.sofworld.org. The SOF NSO tier one scorecard PDF login credentials are- student's name, mobile, email.

New Delhi:

The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has announced the National Science Olympiad (NSO) Level 1 result 2026. The candidates who had appeared for the SOF NSO level one exam 2026 can check the result on the official website- results.sofworld.org. The SOF NSO tier one scorecard PDF login credentials are- student's name, mobile, email. The NSO level one exam was held on November 13, 27 and December 11, 2025.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download SOF NSO level one scorecard PDF. To download SOF NSO level one scorecard 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- results.sofworld.org/results and click on scorecard PDF link. Ener login credentials- roll number, mobile and email. SOF NSO level one scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save SOF NSO level one scorecard 2025 PDF and take a print out.

SOF NSO scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, rank, other details.

SOF NSO Level 2 Exam Dates 2026

SOF NSO Level 2 exam is scheduled to be held on February 8. However for Maharashtra, the Level 2 exam will be held on February 15.

The NSO Level 2 admit card will be available for download 3 to 4 days before exam, the candidates can expect their hall ticket to be available on the official website- sofworld.org by February 4. To download NSO Level 2 hall ticket 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- sofworld.org and click on NSO Level 2 admit card PDF link. Enter login credentials- roll number, mobile and email. SOF NSO Level 2 hall ticket will appear on the screen for download, save SOF NSO Level 2 hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

For details on SOF NSO exam 2026, please visit the official website- sofworld.org.