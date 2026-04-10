SEBA HSLC 10th result 2026: Official websites down; how to download scorecard via indiaresults.com, Umang App

Guwahati:

The SEBA HSLC, Class 10 result 2026 has been declared, but the students find difficulties in getting their Class 10 result as the official websites - sebaonline.org, asseb.in and resultsassam.nic.in are down. For the students who could not get their result through the official portals - sebaonline.org, asseb.in and resultsassam.nic.in, here are the alternative ways to download HSLC 10th scorecard, marksheet pdf. The SEBA HSLC 10th candidates can download scorecard via indiaresults.com, Umang App, Digilocker. resultsassam.nic.in SEBA HSLC 10th result 2026 (OUT) Live: 65.62% pass, Jyotirmay Das tops

How to download SEBA HSLC 10th scorecard PDF at indiaresults.com

To download SEBA HSLC 10th scorecard at indiaresults.com, students need to visit the alternative website - indiaresults.com and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. SEBA HSLC 10th scorecard will appear on the screen for download, save SEBA HSLC 10th scorecard and take a print out.

How to check SEBA HSLC 10th result 2026 via SMS

Students can check SEBA HSLC 10th result 2026 via SMS. They need to type AS10 Roll Number and send it to the designated number.

How to download SEBA HSLC 10th scorecard 2026 via UMANG App

Visit the Google Play Store on your mobile device

Download and install UMANG App

Open the app and click on SEBA HSLC 10th result link

Enter application number and date of birth as login credentials

SEBA HSLC scorecard will appear on the screen for download

Save SEBA HSLC 10th scorecard pdf and take a print out.

How to download SEBA HSLC 10th scorecard pdf via Digilocker

The students can download SEBA HSLC 10th scorecard PDF via Digilocker. To download SEBA HSLC scorecard PDF, students need to first register with the school-provided 6-digit access code, school code and Class 10 roll number. Then confirm your mobile number through OTP. Now login to Digilocker with your mobile number, email ID and password. Locate your SEBA HSLC scorecard PDF and take a print out.

For details on SEBA HSLC 10th exam result 2026, please visit the official websites - sebaonline.org, asseb.in and resultsassam.nic.in.

Also Read: