SEBA Assam HSLC pass percentage touches 65.62%; CM Himanta Sarma congratulates students

Guwahati:

The SEBA HSLC, Class 10 pass percentage was 65.62 per cent, the male students outperformed their female counterparts. The pass percentage of male students was 67.78 per cent, while female students was 63.96 per cent. Jyotirmay Das from Sankardev Sishu Niketan, Patacharkuchi has topped the SEBA HSLC, Class 10 exam 2026 followed by Akankha Bhuyan (rank 2), Jia Farah Islam (rank 3), Surjit Akhtar (rank 4). resultsassam.nic.in HSLC 10th result 2026 out Live: 65.62% pass, Jyotirmay Das tops

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has congratulated the successful students of SEBA HSLC, Class 10 exam. In a post on X, CM Himanta Sarma wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to all students who passed the HSLC Examination 2026. May this milestone open new opportunities ahead. To those who did not get the expected results, stay determined. With hard work and perseverance, you will surely succeed. My best wishes always."

How to download SEBA HSLC 10th scorecard at resultsassam.nic.in

The students can check SEBA HSLC 10th result 2026 on the official websites - sebaonline.org, asseb.in and resultsassam.nic.in, once released. To download SEBA HSLC 10th scorecard, candidates need to visit the websites - sebaonline.org, asseb.in and resultsassam.nic.in and click on SEBA Assam HSLC scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - roll number, date of birth. SEBA Assam HSLC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save SEBA Assam HSLC, 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - sebaonline.org, asseb.in and resultsassam.nic.in

Click on SEBA HSLC 10th scorecard PDF link

Use roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials

SEBA HSLC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save SEBA HSLC 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to check SEBA HSLC 10th result 2026 via SMS

Students can check SEBA HSLC 10th result 2026 via SMS. They need to type AS10 Roll Number and send it to the designated number.

How to download SEBA HSLC 10th scorecard 2026 via App

Visit the Google Play Store on your mobile device

Click on SEBA HSLC result apps

Download and install a trusted application

Open the app and click on SEBA HSLC 10th result link

Enter application number and date of birth as login credentials

SEBA HSLC scorecard will appear on the screen for download

Save SEBA HSLC 10th scorecard pdf and take a print out.

How to download SEBA HSLC 10th scorecard pdf via Digilocker

The students can download SEBA HSLC 10th scorecard PDF via Digilocker. To download SEBA HSLC scorecard PDF, students need to first register with the school-provided 6-digit access code, school code and Class 10 roll number. Then confirm your mobile number through OTP. Now login to Digilocker with your mobile number, email ID and password. Locate your SEBA HSLC scorecard PDF and take a print out.

For details on SEBA HSLC 10th exam result 2026, please visit the official websites - sebaonline.org, asseb.in and resultsassam.nic.in.

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