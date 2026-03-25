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  4. RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 out Live: rskmp.in Class 5, 8 exam results 2026 websites, direct links
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RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 out Live: rskmp.in Class 5, 8 exam results 2026 websites, direct links

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 (OUT) Live: The RSKMP 5th, 8th results has been announced. The students who had appeared for RSKMP 5th, 8th exams can check the results on the official websites - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result.

RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 Live: Check Class 5, 8 results at rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result.
RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 Live: Check Class 5, 8 results at rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) Class 5, 8 exam results 2026 has been announced today, March 25. The students who had appeared for RSKMP 5th, 8th exams can check the results on the official websites - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result. 

The students can follow these steps to download RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard. To download RSKMP Class 5, 8 scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials -  Samagra ID or Roll Number. RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • Visit the official websites - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result 
  • Click on RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF link 
  • Use Samagra ID or Roll Number as the required login credentials 
  • RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

Live updates :RSKMP, rskmp.in 5th, 8th results 2026 Live Updates: Check result links, websites

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  • 1:33 PM (IST)Mar 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RSKMP 5th, 8th results out

    RSKMP, Rajya Shiksha Kendra Class 5, 8 exam results 2026 has been declared. The students can follow these steps to download RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard. To download RSKMP Class 5, 8 scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials -  Samagra ID or Roll Number. RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 1:28 PM (IST)Mar 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Ways to check RSKMP 5th, 8th exam results 2026

    The students can follow these steps to download RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard. To download RSKMP Class 5, 8 scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials -  Samagra ID or Roll Number. RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • 1:20 PM (IST)Mar 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Rajya Shiksha Kendra Class 5, 8 results official websites

    Rajya Shiksha Kendra Class 5, 8 results official websites are - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result. The students can follow these steps to download RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard. To download RSKMP Class 5, 8 scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials -  Samagra ID or Roll Number. RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • 1:19 PM (IST)Mar 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 at 1:30 PM

    RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 will be announced at 1:30 PM. The students can follow these steps to download RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard. To download RSKMP Class 5, 8 scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials -  Samagra ID or Roll Number. RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

     

  • 1:17 PM (IST)Mar 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download RSKMP 5th, 8th marksheet PDF

    1. Visit the official websites - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result 
    2. Click on RSKMP 5th, 8th marksheet pdf link 
    3. Enter login credentials -  Samagra ID or Roll Number 
    4. RSKMP 5th, 8th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    5. Save RSKMP 5th, 8th marksheet PDF and take a print out. 
  • 1:13 PM (IST)Mar 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Direct link to check RSKMP 5th, 8th results

    RSKMP 5th, 8th exam results direct links are - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result. The students can follow these steps to download RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard. To download RSKMP Class 5, 8 scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials -  Samagra ID or Roll Number. RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

  • 1:07 PM (IST)Mar 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    When will RSKMP 5th, 8th results be out?

    Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) Class 5, 8 results 2026 will now be announced at 1:30 PM. RSKMP 5th, 8th exam results once released, will be available on the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result. 

    The students can follow these steps to download RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard. To download RSKMP Class 5, 8 scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials -  Samagra ID or Roll Number. RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 1:02 PM (IST)Mar 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Where to check RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026

    RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result. The students can follow these steps to download RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard. To download RSKMP Class 5, 8 scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials -  Samagra ID or Roll Number. RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • 1:01 PM (IST)Mar 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 direct links

    RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 direct links are - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result. The students can follow these steps to download RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard. To download RSKMP Class 5, 8 scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials -  Samagra ID or Roll Number. RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.    

  • 12:58 PM (IST)Mar 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 soon at rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result

    RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 will be announced shortly on the websites - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result. The students can follow these steps to download RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard. To download RSKMP Class 5, 8 scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials -  Samagra ID or Roll Number. RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 12:52 PM (IST)Mar 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF

    The students can follow these steps to download RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard. To download RSKMP Class 5, 8 scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials -  Samagra ID or Roll Number. RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • 12:52 PM (IST)Mar 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 links

    RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 links are - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result. The students can follow these steps to download RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard. To download RSKMP Class 5, 8 scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials -  Samagra ID or Roll Number. RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • 12:51 PM (IST)Mar 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RSKMP 5th, 8th results websites

    RSKMP 5th, 8th results websites are - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result. The students can follow these steps to download RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard. To download RSKMP Class 5, 8 scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials -  Samagra ID or Roll Number. RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • 12:51 PM (IST)Mar 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RSKMP 5th, 8th result time

    The Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) Class 5, 8 results 2026 time is 1:30 PM. The students can follow these steps to download RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard. To download RSKMP Class 5, 8 scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials -  Samagra ID or Roll Number. RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • 12:50 PM (IST)Mar 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 today

    The Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) Class 5, 8 results 2026 time has been deferred. The RSKMP 5th, 8th results will now be announced at 1:30 PM. RSKMP 5th, 8th exam results once released, will be available on the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result.  

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