RPF Constable Answer Key 2025 to be out at 6 pm today, how to download

RPF Constable Answer Key 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will announce the RRB RPF Constable Answer Key 2025 today, on March 24 at 6 pm. Candidates who appeared in the RRB RPF Constable exam 2025 can download answer keys from the respective regional official RRB websites.
In order to download RRB RPF Constable Answer Key 2025, the candidates are required to log into their respective regional official RRB websites. Once out, candidates can download RRB RPF Constable response sheets by following the easy steps given below.
How to download RRB RPF Constable answer key 2025?
- Visit the official website of RRB.
- Navigate the link to the 'RRB RPF Constable answer key 2025'
- Login using your credentials such as registration number and date of birth/password.
- Submit your details to access the answer keys and your recorded responses on the screen.
- Check answer keys, and evaluate your performance.
- Save and download RRB RPF Constable answer key 2025 for future reference.