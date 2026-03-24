RBSE Shala Darpan 5th, 8th scorecard PDF: How to download Class 5, 8 scorecard via Digilocker

Jaipur:

RBSE Shala Darpan 5th, 8th scorecard PDF link is rajshaladarpan.nic.in. The students are unable to check BSER Class 5, 8 results on the official website - rajshaladarpan.nic.in and download scorecard PDF. The pass percentage in the RBSE Class 5 exam was 97.75 per cent, while Class 8 was 97.01 per cent.

How to download RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard PDF via Digilocker

The students can download RBSE Class 5, 8 scorecard PDF using Digilocker. To download RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard PDF, students need to first register with the school-provided 6-digit access code, school code and Class 5, 8 roll number. Then confirm your mobile number through OTP. Now login to Digilocker with your mobile number, email ID and password. Locate your BSER 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out. RBSE Rajasthan board 5th, 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Results DECLARED, 97.75% students pass Class 5

How to download RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard 2026 PDF at rajshaladarpan.nic.in

The students can follow these steps to download RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard PDF. To download BSER Class 5, 8 scorecard PDF, visit the official website - rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in and click on RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on RBSE Shala Darpan 5th, 8th scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, qualifying status, other details.

For details on RBSE 5th, 8th exam results 2026, please visit the official website - rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in.

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