RBSE 10th result 2026: Girls shine; 94.23% students pass

Jaipur:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) matric, Class 10 exam result 2026 has been declared. The female students have outperformed male in BSER 10th exam, the pass percentage of female students was 94.20 per cent while male students was 93.63 per cent. The pass percentage in the BSER matric, Class 10 exam was 94.23 per cent.

RBSE 10th result 2026 details

Pass percentage - 94.23 per cent

Female students - 94.20 per cent

Male students - 93.63 per cent.

The students can check RBSE 10th result 2026 on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

Click on BSER 10th scorecard 2026 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download RBSE 10th scorecard 2026 PDF via Digilocker

The students can download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF using Digilocker. To download BSER 10th scorecard PDF, students need to first register with the school-provided 6-digit access code, school code and Class 10 roll number. Then confirm your mobile number through OTP. Now login to Digilocker with your mobile number, email ID and password. Locate your BSER 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

For details on RBSE Class 10 result 2026, please visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.