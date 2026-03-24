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Rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in 5th, 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Results at 1 pm; direct links

Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2
Updated:

Rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in 5th, 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Check details here for Rajasthan Board Class 5 Result 2026, Rajasthan Class 8 Result 2026, RBSE 5th Result 2026 link, RBSE 8th Result 2026 roll numbers, pass percentage, topper list, and direct result link updates.

RBSE Rajasthan 5th, 8th Result 2026 to be out today.
RBSE Rajasthan 5th, 8th Result 2026 to be out today. Image Source : FILE
Jaipur:

The Rajasthan Board is all set to release the Rajasthan Class 5 and Class 8 Result 2026 on March 24, 2026. The students who have appeared for the RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 examinations can check their results online through the official Shala Darpan and PSP portals. After the results are announced, students will be able to download their provisional marksheets using their roll number.

It should be noted that the Rajasthan Board conducted the Class 5 exams from February 20 to March 5, 2026, while the Class 8 examinations were held from February 19 to March 4, 2026. Over 13 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan Class 5 exams, and around 12 lakh candidates took the Class 8 board examinations. After the results are declared, the students will be able to check the Rajasthan 5th and 8th Result 2026 on the official websites, including rajshaladarpan.nic.in, rajpsp.nic.in, and rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in.

Visit the official website - rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in 

Click on RBSE Shala Darpan 5th, 8th scorecard PDF link 
Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
Save RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

Live updates :Rajshaladarpan.nic.in 5th, 8th results 2026 Live Updates

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  • 12:02 PM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to check Rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in Shala Darpan 5th, 8th results 2026

    The students can follow these steps to download RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard PDF. To download BSER Class 5, 8 scorecard PDF, visit the official website - rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in and click on RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

     

  • 11:44 AM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    How to check RBSE Class 5th, 8th Result 2026 online

    The aspiring students can check their RBSE Shala Darpan Class 5th and 8th Result 2026

    • First visit the official website rajshaladarpan.nic.in.
    • Then click on the link for RBSE 5th Result 2026 or RBSE 8th Result 2026.
    • After that, enter the required login details such as roll number, district, and application number on the result login page.
    • After the information is submitted, the Rajasthan Board Class 5 or Class 8 result will appear on the screen.
    • Then download marksheet and take a printout for future reference.
  • 11:38 AM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Check login credentials for RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2026

    To check their RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 Result 2026, the students can use using the required login credentials on the Shala Darpan portal. To check the Rajasthan Board Shala Darpan 5th, 8th Result 2026, they first need to enter their roll number, select their district, and provide the application number in the login window. Then after submitting these details, the RBSE 5th and 8th results 2026 will be displayed on the screen. Students need to to verify all the information mentioned in the online marksheet and download or print the result for future reference.

     

  • 11:35 AM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Check RBSE Class 8 pass percentage in 2025

    Even as the students are waiting for Rajasthan 5th and 8th Result 2026, last year's performance provides useful context for them. The Rajasthan Board Class 8 results recorded an overall pass percentage of 96.66 per cent in 2025. Thousands of students successfully cleared the examination, reflecting consistent performance levels in RBSE Class 8 results.

     

  • 11:31 AM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2026 to be out at 1 pm: Education minister confirms

    Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 results 2026 will be released today at 1 pm as it jhas been confirmed by the state education minister. He said the Rajasthan Board will also declare the Class 10 result along with the Class 5 and Class 8 scorecards.

     

  • 11:18 AM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Over 26 lakh students wait for RBSE Class 5th, 8th result 2026

    More than 26 lakh students eagerly waiting for their scores as the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is all set to declare the RBSE Class 5th, 8th Result 2026 anytime soon. The examinations were conducted in more than one thousands of centres across Rajasthan. Massive participation of students this year shows the growing academic reach of the Rajasthan board, making the RBSE 5th and 8th result 2026 one of the most anticipated school-level result announcements in the state.

  • 11:16 AM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    RBSE Rajasthan 5th, 8th Result 2026 to be declared today

    RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 Results 2026 is all set to be declared on March 24, as confirmed by the Rajasthan Board. Once the results are declared, the students will be able to check their results and download scorecards from the official Shala Darpan website at rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in. As per the latest updates, Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Singh Dilawar, along with RBSE Secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore, are likely to officially declare the Rajasthan Board 5th and 8th results 2026.

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Rajasthan Board Rajasthan Board Of Secondary Education Class 5 Class 8 Result
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