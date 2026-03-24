Rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in 5th, 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Results at 1 pm; direct links

Jaipur:

The Rajasthan Board is all set to release the Rajasthan Class 5 and Class 8 Result 2026 on March 24, 2026. The students who have appeared for the RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 examinations can check their results online through the official Shala Darpan and PSP portals. After the results are announced, students will be able to download their provisional marksheets using their roll number.

It should be noted that the Rajasthan Board conducted the Class 5 exams from February 20 to March 5, 2026, while the Class 8 examinations were held from February 19 to March 4, 2026. Over 13 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan Class 5 exams, and around 12 lakh candidates took the Class 8 board examinations. After the results are declared, the students will be able to check the Rajasthan 5th and 8th Result 2026 on the official websites, including rajshaladarpan.nic.in, rajpsp.nic.in, and rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in.

Visit the official website - rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on RBSE Shala Darpan 5th, 8th scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.