RBSE Rajasthan Result 2025 date and time: Class 10, 12 marksheets likely to be released soon, how to access RBSE Rajasthan Result 2025 date and time will be confirmed by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) soon. Students can download RBSE Rajasthan Board Result 2025 using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Check latest updates here.

New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to release the results soon. Based on previous trends, the results should be announced by next week. However, the board has not yet confirmed the RBSE Rajasthan Result 2025 date and time. Students who took the Rajasthan RBSE 10th and 12th exams can download their results from the official RBSE website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

It is anticipated that the Rajasthan Board 12th results 2025 will be announced through a press conference. During this event, the overall pass percentage, district-wise results, pass percentages for boys and girls, and additional details will be shared. After this announcement, the link to the results will be activated on the official website. Students will be able to download their results by following the simple steps outlined below.

How to download the Rajasthan Board Result 2025?

1. Visit the official RBSE website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

2. Click on the respective link to the result - RBSE 12th Result 2025 or RBSE 10th Result 2025.

3. You will be redirected to the login page.

4. Enter your roll number and date of birth, then click on 'submit'.

5. The RBSE 12th Result 2025 or RBSE 10th result will appear on the screen.

6. Download the results and save them for future reference.

How to download the Rajasthan Board Result 2025 via SMS?

For Science Stream

Open your SMS application.

Type the message in this format: RJ12S ROLL NUMBER

Send it to '5676750 / 56263'.

You will receive result status as a reply.

For Commerce Stream

Open your SMS application.

Type the message in this format: RJ12C ROLL NUMBER

Send it to '5676750 / 56263'.

You will receive the result status as a reply.

For Arts Stream

Open your SMS application.

Type the message in this format: RJ12A ROLL NUMBER

Send it to '5676750 / 56263'.

You will receive the result status as a reply.

Rajasthan Board Result: Last four years' stream-wise pass performance

Year Commerce Arts Science 2024 98.95% 96.88% 97.75% 2023 96.60% 92.35% 95.65% 2022 97.53% 96.33% 96.58% 2021 99.48% 99.19% 99.73%

Rajasthan Board Result: Last year’s gender-wise class 12 pass percentage for Science, Commerce, Arts Streams

Science Stream:

Boys: 97.08%

Girls: 98.90%

Commerce Stream:

Boys: 98.66%

Girls: 99.51%

Arts Stream: