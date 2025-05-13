Schools resumes in Rajasthan's border district amid restored calm The Rajasthan Border district administration has withdrawn the order to keep educational activities closed in Sri Ganganagar, Jodhpur and Bikaner after the conclusion of hostilities between India and Pakistan. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi:

The district administration of Rajasthan has lifted the closure order for educational activities in Sri Ganganagar, Jodhpur, and Bikaner. With normalcy returning, educational institutions in these border districts have reopened. The administration assured that no blackouts are scheduled, but residents are advised to remain alert. Earlier, schools, colleges, and other educational institutions were closed as a precautionary measure in many border districts of Rajasthan due to the military tensions between India and Pakistan.

No blackouts, schools, or markets to reopen in the state

The Sri Ganganagar administration said, "All types of educational institutions in the district will be able to conduct regular educational activities from May 13.” “Along with this, other prohibitory orders, including closing the market from 7 pm till sunrise, have been withdrawn with immediate effect," it said.

District administration asks residents to remain alert

Rajasthan shares a 1,070-km frontier with Pakistan. The district administration has asked residents to remain alert.

Restrictions lifted

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to cease all military actions, following the most severe confrontation between the two countries in decades. The escalation was triggered by a terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which left 26 dead. Now, the situation is becoming normal, and the administration has started relaxing the restrictions. While a complete blackout was observed in the border districts of Rajasthan on Sunday night amid reports that some red lights, suspected to be of drones, were spotted in the sky in Barmer. By Monday morning, an apparent sense of normalcy became palpable in the border districts with people gathering at tea stalls and shops and bantering.