Rajasthan Board Result 2025: RBSE to announce class 10th, 12th results anytime, how to download Rajasthan Board Result 2025 for class 10th, 12th will be announced anytime. Students who took the exam can download their marksheets using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce class 10th and 12th results anytime. Students who took the Rajasthan RBSE 10th and 12th exams can download their results from the official website of RBSE - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the reports, the answer sheet evaluation is almost completed, and the RBSE class 12 and 10 result drafting process is in the final stage. Hence, the results are expected to be announced anytime this week. The Rajasthan Board 12th results 2025 will be announced through a press conference. During this event, the overall pass percentage, district-wise results, pass percentage of boys and girls, and details will be shared. Once the results are out, the students can download their RBSE 10th, 12th results by following the simple steps given below.

How to download the Rajasthan Board Result 2025?

Visit the official website of RBSE, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Click on the respective link to result - RBSE 12th Result 2025 or RBSE 10th Result 2025.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your roll number, date of birth and click on 'submit'.

RBSE 12th Result 2025 or RBSE 10th result will appear on the screen.

Download the results and save them for future reference.

Last year, the board announced the Class 12th results on May 20. Among all streams, the commerce stream had the highest pass percentage, with 98.95% of students passing. In the Arts stream, 96.88% passed, while 97.73% of Science students cleared the exam. Girls performed better than boys by securing 98.90%, while for boys it was 97.08% in science stream.

Rajasthan Board Result 2025: Details on Marksheets