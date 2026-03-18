RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th results 2026 to be announced on this date; check result link

New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce Class 5, 8 exam results 2026 by Tuesday, March 24. The students who had appeared for the RBSE Class 5, 8 exams can check the results on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajshaladarpan.nic.in and download scorecard PDF. RBSE Class 8 exam was held between February 19 and March 4 while Class 5 exam from February 20 to March 5.

The students can check RBSE Class 5, 8 exam results on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajshaladarpan.nic.in and download scorecard PDF. To download RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajshaladarpan.nic.in and click on Class 5, 8 scorecard PDF link. Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BSER 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajshaladarpan.nic.in

Click on RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen '

Save BSER Class 5, 8 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard will contain student's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, qualified status, pass percentage, other details.

RBSE 10th result date 2026

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 result 2026 by March 20, the BSER 10th exam was concluded on March 11. A senior board official told India TV Digital, "the evaluation process is on, students can expect their Class 10 result by March 20." The Rajasthan Board Class 10 result 2026 once released, it will be available on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

Over 10.68 lakh (10,68,078) students applied to appear for RBSE Class 10 exam 2026 this year, the exam was held at 6,195 centres across the state. The students can follow these steps to download RBSE 10th scorecard PDF. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

For details on Rajasthan Board Class 10 exam result 2026, please visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.