RBSE class 5th result 2025 to be announced today, how to check Rajasthan Board marksheets with roll number? RBSE class 5th result 2025 will soon be announced today by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). Students and parents who are awaiting the results can check the latest updates here.

New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to declare the Class 5 board exam results today, May 30, at 12: 12.30 pm. The announcement will be made by the Minister of Education and Panchayati Raj, Madan Dilawar, via a press conference. Once the results are declared, students will be able to download the RBSE Class 5 board exam results by visiting the official website - rajashaladarshan. rajasthan. gov. in.

This year, the board conducted the RBSE Class 5 exams from April 7 to 17, 2025, across various government and private schools in Rajasthan. The results will be declared by the Rajasthan Council of School Education (RCSE) and will be available on the official website. According to official updates, State Education Minister Madan Dilawar will announce the results at 12: 30 PM via a video conference from Jahazpur (Bhilwara). Once the results are declared, the link to the marksheets will be activated on the official website. Students and parents can download the results by following the instructions given below.

How to download the RBSE Class 5 result 2025?

Visit the official website of RBSE- rajshaladarpan.nic.in, rajpsp.nic.in, rajeduboard. rajasthan. gov. in.

Click on 'RBSE Class 5 result 2025'.

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your class, date of birth, district, and click on 'submit'.

The RBSE Class 5 result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Passing Marks

To pass the RBSE Class 5 exam, students are required to secure at least 33 per cent marks. Those who fail to meet the minimum eligibility criteria will have to retake the exam.

Grading System

Students who score 81 to 100 per cent will be placed in the Grade 'A' category. Similarly, those scoring 61 to 80 per cent will fall into the 'B' category, while those obtaining 41 to 61 per cent will be categorised as 'C'. Students who score 33 to 40 per cent will be placed in the 'D' category, and those achieving 32 per cent or less will receive an 'E' grade. Students receiving an 'E' grade in the 5th exam must retake the exam. If they fail again, they will be promoted to the next class but will have to study the failed subjects again.