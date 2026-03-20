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RBSE 10th result 2026 Live Updates: Rajasthan Board matric result not today, confirms official

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

RBSE 10th result 2026 Live: The BSER 10th result 2026 will be announced next week, between March 23 and 25, a senior board official told India TV Digital. Check RBSE 10th result at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE 10th result 2026 Live: Check BSER matric result at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.
RBSE 10th result 2026 Live: Check BSER matric result at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will not announce the  matric, Class 10 exam result today, March 20, a senior board official told India TV Digital. As per the official, the Class 10 exam result will be announced next week, between March 23 and 25. The RBSE Class 10 result once released, will be available on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Over 10.68 lakh (10,68,078) students appeared for RBSE Class 10 exam 2026 between February 12 and 28, 2026.  

The students can follow these steps to download RBSE 10th scorecard PDF. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in 
  • Click on BSER 10th scorecard 2026 PDF link 
  • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download 
  • Save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.     

Live updates :RBSE 10th result 2026 at rajresults.nic.in Live Updates

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  • 10:27 AM (IST)Mar 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download RBSE 10th scorecard PDF

    RBSE 10th result websites are - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 10:27 AM (IST)Mar 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RBSE 10th result links

    RBSE 10th result links are - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • 10:26 AM (IST)Mar 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RBSE 10th result websites

    RBSE 10th result websites are - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 10:26 AM (IST)Mar 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSER 10th result by March 25

    BSER matric, 10th exam result 2026 will be announced next week, by March 25, a senior board official told India TV Digital. The RBSE Class 10 result once released, will be available on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.   

  • 10:25 AM (IST)Mar 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RBSE 10th result not today

    RBSE matric, Class 10 exam result 2026 will not be announced today, March 20. The RBSE Class 10 result once released, will be available on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. The students can follow these steps to download RBSE 10th scorecard PDF. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

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Rbse Bser Rajasthan Board Rajasthan Board Of Secondary Education Class 10 Results
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