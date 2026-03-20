RBSE 10th result 2026 Live Updates: Rajasthan Board matric result not today, confirms official

New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will not announce the matric, Class 10 exam result today, March 20, a senior board official told India TV Digital. As per the official, the Class 10 exam result will be announced next week, between March 23 and 25. The RBSE Class 10 result once released, will be available on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Over 10.68 lakh (10,68,078) students appeared for RBSE Class 10 exam 2026 between February 12 and 28, 2026.

The students can follow these steps to download RBSE 10th scorecard PDF. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.