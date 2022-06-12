RBSE 10th result 2022 to be released tomorrow: How to check, other details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI To check the RBSE 10th result 2022 through SMS, type RESULT (space) RAJ10 (space) roll number and send it to 56263.

RBSE 10th Result 2022: Rajasthan's Board of Secondary Education (BSER) will release the RBSE Class 10 result 2022 tomorrow, June 13 at 3 pm. State education minister Bulaki Das Kalla tweeted in this regard and said that "The result of Madhyamik and Praveshika examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is going to be declared tomorrow at 3 pm."

The result announcement tomorrow will be made on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE 10th result 2022: How to check

Go to the official websites– rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in On the homepage, click on the RBSE Class 10th result link Enter your roll number and date of birth The 10th result 2022 would be displayed on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future references

How to check RBSE 10th result 2022 via SMS

To check the RBSE 10th result 2022 through SMS, type RESULT (space) RAJ10 (space) roll number and send it to 56263.

The exams were conducted from March 31 to April 26 from 8: 30 am to 11: 45 pm. To pass the examination, students must score at least 33% in each compulsory subject individually.

