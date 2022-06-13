Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Rajasthan board RBSE 10th result 2022 DECLARED: How to check, direct link here

RBSE 10th Result 2022: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the result of Class 10th today, June 13. Students can check their results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Over 20 lakh students took the Class 10, and 12 examinations from March 31 to April 26 from 8: 30 am to 11: 45 pm. To pass the examination, students must score at least 33% in each compulsory subject individually.

Pass percentage: 82.89 per cent of students cleared the Rajasthan Board 10th exam this year.

At 3.55 pm, the official website is not responding and seems to be down.

Direct link to check the result

Students can check their result via SMS or on the website

Steps to check RBSE 10th result 2022 on the website

Go to the official websites– rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in On the homepage, click on the RBSE Class 10th result link Enter your roll number and date of birth The 10th result 2022 would be displayed on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future references

Steps to check RBSE 10th result 2022 via SMS

To check the RBSE 10th result 2022 through SMS, type RESULT (space) RAJ10 (space) roll number and send it to 56263.

Also Read | RBSE 5th Result 2022, RBSE 8th Result 2022 DECLARED. Here's how to check

Latest Education News