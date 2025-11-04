Rajasthan University BA, BSc semester results 2025 declared at result.uniraj.ac.in; how to check Rajasthan University BA, BSc semester results 2025: The Rajasthan University semester exam result 2025 was announced for B.Sc Bio Group (Sem-I & II), B.Sc Maths Group (Sem-I & II), B.Com (Sem-I & II Non-Collegiate), B.A Additional (Reval), BALL.B (Honours) 5-Year Integrated Course.

New Delhi:

The University of Rajasthan has declared results for various BA, BSc semester exams 2025. The candidates who had appeared for BA, BSc semester exams can check the result on the official website- result.uniraj.ac.in.

Candidates will need their roll number and date of birth to check the Rajasthan University result. Students are advised to click on the direct link and follow the steps shared below to check results and download their respective digital mark sheets. Students can also check their results name-wise.

Rajasthan University Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of Rajasthan University on uniraj.ac.in

Click on the result link available on the home page

Enter the login details and click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of Rajasthan University for more details.