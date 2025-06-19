Rajasthan RSOS Result 2025 out for classes 10th, 12th - direct download link here Rajasthan RSOS Result 2025 for classes 10th and 12th have been announced. Students who were waiting for the results can download the scorecards from the official website - rsos.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS), Jaipur, has declared the Class 10th and 12th results 2025. Students who appeared for the RSOS Class 10th and 12th board exams 2025 can download their scorecards by visiting the official website - rsos.rajasthan.gov.in and rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos. This year, RSOS Class 10th and 12th final exams were conducted from April 21 to May 16, 2025. However, due to border tensions, the exams were postponed in six districts, including Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Phalodi, Barmer, Sriganganagar, and Jodhpur. They were held from May 28 to 30, 2025.

Education Minister Madan Dilawar announced the exam results. This time, a total of 1,03,004 students appeared in both the 10th and 12th examinations of the State Open School. These include 53501 students of the 10th and 49503 students of the 12th. According to the results, 46.1 students have passed the 10th class exams. The pass rate of girls is 47.7 per cent and 43.1 per cent for boys.

Rajasthan RSOS Result 2025 for classes 10th and 12th: How to download

Visit the official website - rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos. Navigate to the link to the 'Rajasthan RSOS Result 2025 for classes 10th, 12th'. It will redirect you to a login window. Enter your login details and click on 'submit'. Rajasthan RSOS Result 2025 for classes 10th, 12th will appear on the screen. Download and save the result for future reference.

Direct link to download Rajasthan RSOS Result 10th, and 12th

Revaluation within 15 days

Students who have failed can request for re-evaluation within 15 days. The students will have to make a demand draft payable to the Director of the Rajasthan State Open School and send it along with the application and the fee. For revaluation, students have to pay Rs 200 for each course. Within 45 days, the RSOS 12th Result 2025 will be made available on the official website. For more details, visit the official website.