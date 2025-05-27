Rajasthan RBSE Board Class 10th results to be declared tomorrow, check when and where to download Rajasthan RBSE Board Class 10th results 2025 will be announced tomorrow, May 27. Students who appeared in the exam can download their provisional marksheets from the official website - rajshaladarpan.nic.in or rajpsp.nic.in. Check when and where to download.

New Delhi:

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer, is scheduled to announce the results for the Class 10 board exams. According to the latest update, the RBSE Class 10 board exam results will be released tomorrow, May 28. However, the board has not specified the exact time for the announcement. Students and parents who are awaiting the RBSE Class 10 results can download them by visiting the official RBSE websites: rajshaladarpan.nic.in or rajpsp.nic.in.

Rajasthan Board conducted the RBSE Class 10 Exams 2025 between March 6 and April 4, 2025, across the state, wherein about 10 lakh students appeared for the exam. To pass the exam, the students will have to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each of the subjects, including both theory and practical exams. Those who fail to achieve the minimum marks or fail to achieve in one or two subjects will have a chance to appear in the supplementary exams. Details on the Rajasthan RBSE Class 10th supplementary exams will be provided in due course. The board will share the important details such as the number of students registered, appeared, passed, overall pass percentage, and toppers list while declaring the results via a press conference.

In 2024, a total of 10,60,751 students registered for the RBSE exams, of whom 10,39,895 appeared for the exam. Of these, only 9,67,392 students passed the exam, resulting in a pass percentage of 93.03 per cent.

How to download RBSE Rajasthan Class 10th results?

Visit the official website of RBSE - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the 'RBSE Rajasthan Class 10th results'.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details.

RBSE Rajasthan Class 10th results will appear on the screen.

Download and save RBSE Rajasthan Class 10th results for future reference.